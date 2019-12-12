|
|
Andrew Gene Schielke, 54, of Fort Washington, PA passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 in his home. Andrew was born in Ridgewood, NJ on November 30, 1965. Andrew was the loving son of Henry Robert (Bob) and Lois Jane Schielke of Leesburg, FL. Andrew earned his high school diploma from Oakcrest High School in Atlantic County, New Jersey. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country domestically and overseas as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He was a member of the prestigious Gun Smoke Team. After his service time, he graduated from the Restaurant School in Philadelphia, PA. Subsequently, he earned both a Bachelors and a Masters degree in Youth Ministry and Christian Counseling from Eastern College in St David’s, PA. His passion was working with youth. Andrew is survived by his parents, Bob and Lois, brothers Robert W. (Kathy) and James H. (Desi) along with nieces, nephews, a grandnephew and a grandniece. Funeral services will be private for the family. Memorial donations in memory of Andrew can be made to Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Road, Oreland, PA 19075. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019