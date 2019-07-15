|
Angelina “Angela” Colelli, 81, of Ambler, died suddenly on July 12, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe “Joe” Colelli, who died this past April. She was born in Maida, Province Catanzaro, Italy on July 12, 1938 to the late Vincenzo and Caterina (Cucé) Bevivino. She attended school in Italy. Angela was employed by Rohrer Pharmaceutical in the packaging department for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church. Angela loved her family, loved cooking, knitting, and taking trips to the beach, and the casino. She is survived by her 3 children Greg Colelli, Vincent Colelli, Anna Bradley (Tim), 5 granddaughters Brianna, Kaylee, Francesca, Claudia, and Ashley, 2 grandsons Joey and Jayden, 2 brothers Francesco “Franco” Bevivino, Salvatore Bevivino, 2 sisters Francesca “Franca” Petruzza, Giuseppina “Pina” Bevivino. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Entombment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Rd., Barto, PA 19504 or to St. Anthony of Padua Church at the above address. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
