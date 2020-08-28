Ann Elliott (Turner) Boyer, 102, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Willow Grove, PA died August 26, 2020 at Belle Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late James D. Boyer. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Salvation Army, 701 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com
to send online condolences.