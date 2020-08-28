1/
Ann Elliott Boyer
Ann Elliott (Turner) Boyer, 102, of Souderton, PA; formerly of Willow Grove, PA died August 26, 2020 at Belle Haven Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late James D. Boyer. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Whitemarsh Memorial Park, 1169 Limekiln Pike, Ambler, PA 19002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Salvation Army, 701 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19123. Arrangements are by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, PA 18964. Visit www.andersfh.com to send online condolences.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory - Souderton
130 East Broad Street
Souderton, PA 18964
(215) 723-2300
