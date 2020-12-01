1/
Ann Llewellyn Egner
Ann Llewellyn Egner, of Ambler, PA & Ocean City, NJ passed away suddenly on November 25, 2020. Ann was born in Philadelphia, PA to Gustave & Emily Swoboda on September 17, 1933. She is survived by a wonderful husband of 61 years, Thomas Merrit Egner. Ann was predeceased by her sister Pauline Smith. She was also a loving mother to Susan L. Etzweiler, who is married to Charles Etzweiler and Thomas G. Egner, who is married to Christina Egner. She was proud of her 5 grandchildren: Matthew (who is married to Paloma), Ashley (who is engaged to Michael Reyes), Andrew, Emily, and Lillian. Ann was also blessed with 3 great grandchildren: Caden, Parker, & Baker. Ann loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was President of the Board of Directors at the Central Ocean City Union Chapel. She was also a devoted volunteer to many organizations including: the Red Cross, Skilton House Ministries, WCSP and many others throughout her life. Funeral Services will be held 10:00am, Saturday December 12, 2020 at the Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home in Ambler, PA. Interment to follow at West Laurel Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA. Memorials may be given in her name to Central Ocean City Union Chapel at the following address: P.O. Box 2182 Ocean City, NJ 08226. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home Inc
145 Tennis Ave
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-0595
