Anna Marie Coble (Signore), 77, long-time resident of Ambler, PA and current resident of Brunswick, MD, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 after a four-year battle with metastatic gallbladder cancer. Anna Marie loved singing in the church choir, doing her word finds, sitting on the front porch in the sun, cleaning around the house, playing with the cats, going out to breakfast and shopping, and going to lunch with her church friends. But most of all, she lived for doting on and caring for her two grandsons, which whom she resided with for the past ten years and helped raise since they were born. She was a consistent part of their daily lives. Her presence will be dearly missed. Anna Marie is survived by her children, Michael Coble of La Jose, PA and Lisa Cubbage (Adam) of Brunswick, MD, as well as her grandchildren Amanda Lynn Coble of Jersey City, PA, and Adam Thomas Cubbage and Matthew John Cubbage of Brunswick, MD. She is also survived by her sister Antoinette Williams (John) of Conshohocken, PA and a sister-in-law Katherine Signore (Peter) of Lansdale, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents John Signore and Philomena Signore (Liberto), as well as her siblings Civia Williams (Joseph), Peter Signore (Katherine), Concetta “Dolly” Hejna (Joseph), and John “Sonny” Signore, as well as her nephews Anthony Signore and Daniel Signore. Her family would like to thank her sister Antoinette and nephew Jimmy for calling her without fail every Sunday. It helped her feel connected to her family and loved during such a difficult illness. Her family would also like to thank her life-long friend Lorraine, for always making her laugh, even on the worst of days. A memorial service will be private.



