Anne Catherine Muller, 61 years old, was born in Philadelphia, PA and sadly died November 6, 2020 surrounded by family after a tough and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer in her favorite place near the beach. Anne is survived by her wife of 30 years, Desiree Fleck. Surviving siblings include Gerri, Paul (Kathy), Frank (Linda), Chris (Bob Beisel), Marie (Jerry Levinsky), and Bill. Also, many aunts, cousins and nieces and nephews, including one who shared her birthday. She was predeceased by parents Geraldine Edith and Francis F Muller and baby sibling Francis F. Muller. Anne loved being the tickle monster and playing with her nieces and nephews. Anne always aimed to make them laugh and was known as the “fun” aunt! Anne was a Clinical Nurse Specialist dedicated to improving nursing care at the bedside and was a dedicated advocate for nursing and the role of the clinical nurse specialist. Nothing made her prouder than a nurse pursuing an advanced degree, to improve patient care, and thus helping patients progress through their illnesses. She was active in Sigma Theta Tau International and The National Association of Clinical Nurse Specialists. Anne attended Ravenhill Academy and received her BSN from Jefferson University and two Master’s degrees from Lasalle University. In addition, she was pursuing her PhD in Nursing from Villanova University to advance the role of the Clinical Nurse Specialist. She received many awards and honors throughout her career. She touched and influenced the lives of many nurses and their patients. Besides nursing, Anne was passionate about animals, dogs (especially poodles), cats, birds and the ocean. At an early age, Anne spent summers in Ocean City NJ, and it became her happy place. Anne loved her home in Ocean City where she could have coffee with her wife overlooking the marsh and watch the birds come and go through the seasons. Sunsets were a special treat for Anne to watch with her wife. Anne welcomed people into her life and home, offering love and warm hospitality. You always felt special in Anne’s presence. Anne is beloved by many and will be missed by all. A celebration of Anne’s life will be held in Ocean City NJ for family and close friends or can be joined via zoom on November 14, 2020 at 1PM. Please register at this link: https://www.eventbrite
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Anne Muller at Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society https://www.sigmanursing.org/
or Unite for Her https://uniteforher.org/donate/
For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
