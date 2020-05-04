Anthony Caccese
Anthony “Tony” Caccese, Jr., age 94, of Harleysville, passed away on April 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Marie (Clause) Caccese, with whom he shared over 69 years of marriage. Born June 5, 1925 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Anthony, Sr. and Helen (Corrigan) Caccese. He is preceded in death by brothers William and John and sister Rita. In addition to his wife Sarah, he is survived by his children Philip (Debra), Diane Ball (Ron), Michael (Chris), Bernadette Hauck (Julian), Audrey DiCostanzo (Pasquale) and Anthony. He is also survived by his beloved 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and brother Francis. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services for Tony will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tony’s name may be made to the Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438. Visit www.williamsbergeykoffel.com to leave online condolences and view the complete obituary.

Published in Montgomery Newspapers from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
