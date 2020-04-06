|
Arlene L. Miller, of Perkasie, PA, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Twp., PA. She was 82. She was the wife of 57 years of the late Paul K. Miller until his passing on May 20, 2018. Born in Sellersville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Alma (Frederick) Landes. A 1954 graduate of Franconia Mennonite School, Franconia, PA, she also was a graduate of the Lansdale School of Business, Lansdale, PA. Arlene worked for Trinity Lutheran Day Care, Perkasie, PA, taking care of the infants for 28 years until retiring in 2006. Previously, she worked as a bookkeeper at Kellers Creamery, Harleysville, PA. She was a member of Deep Run Mennonite Church East, Perkasie, PA. Faithful in reading her Bible, Arlene volunteered for the Mennonite Central Committee Book Store, Souderton, PA, every Wednesday for many years. An avid baker and gardener, she especially enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables as well as making homemade applesauce. She is survived by two children, Brenda S. Krupp and her companion Scott Hadlock, of Fort Collins, CO, and Brian D. Miller, of Perkasie, PA; two grandchildren, Micah C. and Josiah K.; and a brother, Marvin Landes and his wife Linda, of Ambler, PA. She was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth R. Miller in October of 2016. Services and interment will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deep Run Mennonite Church East, 350 Kellers Church Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are by the Bernard Suess Funeral Home, 606 Arch Street, Perkasie, PA. www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020