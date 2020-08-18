Arthur Howard

Arthur “Buddy” Howard It is with great sadness that the family of Arthur E. Howard known best to family and friends as “Buddy” or “Buddy Love” announces his passing after a sudden illness, on Thursday August 6, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Buddy was a lifelong resident of Roxborough-Manayunk and was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served during the Vietnam War Era where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. He was a roofer and general contractor by trade and operated his own business, serving Philadelphia and the Montgomery County area over the years. He was affectionately dubbed “Buddy Love” for his huge heart, kindness and unwavering loyalty and friendship he gave freely to others. He was the kind of guy that would help anyone in need and never looked down upon anyone, except when helping them up. He taught countless individuals from the neighborhood a trade and gave them a skill set, often helping them make a career and a path for themselves in life. He was often called the Mayor of Roxborough-Manayunk or Leverington Avenue as he couldn’t go anywhere in the neighborhood without being stopped by people he knew to chat or reminisce about the good old days. He was a devoted loving father and father figure to many who looked up to him for always being there with a supportive word, advice, guidance or a big bear hug and a nuggy. He loved to cook, his Wawa coffee, his grocery store trips and finding antiques and keepsakes at the Salvy or thrift stores. He was an animal lover and cherished his beloved dogs. He would help others with money, a helping hand or groceries and always managed to be kind and thoughtful by picking up things that made him think of the ones he cared about most. You knew his door would always be open for anyone in need and he would have plenty of food and snacks to go around. He could make friends and strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere and was quick to make a joke with his great sense of humor. Known as an all around good guy who would give you the shirt off his back in true Buddy Love fashion, and through his passing, continued to help others to the very end by being an organ donor. Buddy will be lovingly remembered by his sweetheart Anna (Lawlor), his daughter Kristen Barrera (Victor), his boys Sam, Philip and Chris (Susan). Buddy will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Angelo, Vivian, Vayda, Savannah, Rebeekah, Breanna and Melanie as well as several extended family members. Bud is also survived by his mother (Hazel), three sisters (Roni, Melissa & Sandy), and one brother (Tony). He is predeceased by his sister Darlene Crossan. He will be sorely missed by countless friends, family and neighbors who knew him best. The family will be receiving relatives and friends at 9:00 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday August 31, 2020 at Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home, 7384 Ridge Avenue, Phila., PA 19128. Interment will follow at a later date. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Buddy can be made to the Hope for Warriors (www.hopeforthewarriors.org
), Cancer Research Institute (www.cancerresearch.org
), or Northwest Veterans Assoc., P.O. Box 26086, Phila., PA 19128