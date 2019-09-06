|
Arthur Noble Burns, of Willow Grove died Friday morning, August 30th following a motorcycle crash on Monday night. He was 60 years old. Art loved his motorcycle, music, and sharing good times with good people. He was a welder by trade and a rule breaker by night… and day. Wherever he went, he was totally himself, good-natured, vibrant, not afraid of a fight. He rode out of this world in his own way and ever the lucky one, his bike is still here to ride on. You’ll be missed.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019