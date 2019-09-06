Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Noble Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Noble Burns Obituary
Arthur Noble Burns, of Willow Grove died Friday morning, August 30th following a motorcycle crash on Monday night. He was 60 years old. Art loved his motorcycle, music, and sharing good times with good people. He was a welder by trade and a rule breaker by night… and day. Wherever he went, he was totally himself, good-natured, vibrant, not afraid of a fight. He rode out of this world in his own way and ever the lucky one, his bike is still here to ride on. You’ll be missed.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.