Attilio “Tibbs” Ciufo, a lifelong resident of Ambler, died peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Sunrise of Blue Bell Assisted Living in Blue Bell, PA. He was 97 years old. Born in Ambler, Tibbs was the son of the late Frank and Anna (nee Boccuti) Ciufo. Tibbs was a 1939 graduate of Ambler High School. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Panama, a longtime member of the V.F.W. and a 73 year member of American Legion Post 10. Tibbs was the proprietor of Ciufo’s Tavern in Ambler for over thirty five years prior to his retirement. He enjoyed socializing at the LRB Sons of Italy and was also a member of the St. Alphonsus Senior Citizens. He was a lifelong Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed playing golf. Tibbs was preceded in death by his beloved wife Isabella (nee Boccassini) in 1973. He is the devoted father of Anna Moody (Robert) of Blue Bell, Francis “Frank” Ciufo (Susan) of Chalfont, Joyce Scharle (Robert) of Ambler, and Elaine Ciufo of Ambler. He was also predeceased by his loving companion Virginia Benedetto in 2008. Tibbs is the dear grandfather of Anthony, Adam, Christopher and Stephen and great-grandfather of Ayla and Magnolia. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Anthony Church on March 28. Donations in Tibbs’s memory to St. Anthony Church, 259 Forest Ave. Ambler, PA 19002 https://www.saintanthonyparish.org/ or to the Wissahickon Fire Company, 245 E. Race St., Ambler, PA. 19002 http://station7.org/ would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 31, 2019