Audrey M. (Anderson) Boehning Yoder, 75, of Blue Bell, PA, died June 9, 2019. She was the wife of Spence Yoder; mother of Robin, Thomas and Darren Boehning; stepmother of Debra DiMino, David Yoder, Darlene Henry and the late Donald Yoder; sister of Robert Anderson and the late Richard and Edward Anderson; and grandmother of 10. Family will receive friends 6-8pm on June 14, 2019, at R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pk. at Cedars Rd., Skippack, PA. Friends may also attend her funeral service at 10:30am on June 15, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1802 Skippack Pk., Blue Bell, PA. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 23, 2019