Home

POWERED BY

Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Rockenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Rockenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Rockenbach Obituary
Barbara A. Rockenbach (nee Jacobs), October 24, 2019, age 63. Beloved spouse of Gregory A. Rockenbach and sister of Dennis Jacobs (Mary), Wayne Jacobs, and Donald Swavely. In addition to her husband and siblings Barbara is survived by nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. Barbara was a long time resident of Roxborough and worked for many years at Bob’s Diner. Barbara’s family and friends are invited to Call at the Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue. Philadelphia on November 6, 2019 between 9:00 A.M. and 11:30 A.M., with a memorial service at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara’s name to the charity of personal commitment. Koller Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now