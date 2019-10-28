|
|
Barbara A. Rockenbach (nee Jacobs), October 24, 2019, age 63. Beloved spouse of Gregory A. Rockenbach and sister of Dennis Jacobs (Mary), Wayne Jacobs, and Donald Swavely. In addition to her husband and siblings Barbara is survived by nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces. Barbara was a long time resident of Roxborough and worked for many years at Bob’s Diner. Barbara’s family and friends are invited to Call at the Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Avenue. Philadelphia on November 6, 2019 between 9:00 A.M. and 11:30 A.M., with a memorial service at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara’s name to the charity of personal commitment. Koller Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019