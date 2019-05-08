|
|
Barbara Ann (Lefferts) Swayze passed peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Barbara was a wonderful woman, full of style and grace, that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Born on February 27, 1928 in Hatboro, PA, Barbara was the oldest child of Walter and Veronica Lefferts. She spent her childhood, and the majority of her adult life, in her beloved Newtown, PA. She graduated from Newtown High and married her soulmate, Wilson D. Swayze, at Saint Andrew Catholic Church upon his return home from World War II. Family was everything to Barbara, and she took great pride and care in her role as daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was a talented homemaker and enjoyed many creative endeavors including sewing, quilting, floral arranging and miniatures. A member of The Questers and the Newtown Historical Society, Barbara had a deep appreciation for history, antiques and community. She was also a lifelong parishioner of Saint Andrew’s and a dedicated local volunteer with various organizations. Barbara was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Wilson D. Swayze. She leaves behind her sister, Patricia Pugh, and brother, Jackson Lefferts (Donna), sons Wilson D. Swayze Jr., of Plano, TX, Christopher P. Swayze (Cynthia), of Marco Island, FL/Buckingham, PA, and daughters Robyn Stanton, of Langhorne, PA, and Jacqueline Keck (Robert), of Pennington, NJ. “Marmie,” is survived by grandchildren Stephen Oller, Rebecca Swayze Nolan (Steven), Jason Oller, Hannah B. Swayze, Elizabeth Keck and great-grandson Luke Nolan. Family and friends will gather at Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave, Newtown, on Thursday, May 9th, for visitation from 6PM to 8PM. Her funeral mass will be held at 11AM on Friday, May 10th at the Olde Church of Saint Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore Street, Newtown (immediately following visitation from 10AM to 11AM). To view obituary on line visit: www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 19, 2019