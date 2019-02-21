Home

Barbara Clothier LaBrusciano Cubbage

Barbara Clothier, LaBrusciano, Cubbage (Bobbi) of Philadelphia, Pa. passed away peacefully, January 24, 2019 at the age of 81 in an Arizona Alzheimer Care Hospice. Beloved, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She leaves behind Twin brother Ronald Clothier, sister Lori Olson, daughter Sharon LaBrusciano Warfield, sons Albert LaBrusciano, Steven LaBrusciano, Guy LaBrusciano and daughter Michelle Rice, also 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial celebration date with her family is yet to determined. Condolences can be sent to her family.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
