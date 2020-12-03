Barbara Hamilton Hickey Miller, 85, a long-time resident of Maple Glen, PA, died in Exton, PA, on November 26, 2020. She was married for 65 years to the late Robert L. Miller (Bob). Barbara was born at Chestnut Hill Hospital on July 22, 1935, to Gladys Hamilton Hickey and Kenneth Hickey. After her father left to pursue midget-car racing, she lived with her mother in the home of her beloved grandparents, James and Helen Hamilton, where she was surrounded by the love and entertainment provided by her nine lively aunts and uncles and numerous cousins. In 1952, when Barbara’s mother married Henry Spengler, the new family moved to Willow Grove. Barbara left the Springfield school district to become a student at Upper Moreland High School. She made friends quickly and became a valued member of the Field Hockey team and the Cheerleading squad. She was also the Gossip Editor of her high school newspaper. Inscriptions in her yearbook show that she was a popular student, known for her sense of humor and regarded as “a great tease”. She treasured to her final days the Upper Moreland Cheerleaders’ victory over her friends from Springfield HS in the 1952 York-Mont Tournament. Barbara took a job as a secretary after her graduation, and after she met the affable and charming love of her life, Bob Miller, they were married when she was just 18. The following summer, with the arrival of Robert, Jr., she became fully dedicated to being a mother. Sons, Richard (Rick) and Wayne, arrived two years later, and in 1963, David completed the family. Always an athlete, Barbara participated in numerous bowling leagues at Willow Grove Park Lanes and Silver Lake/Thunderbird Lanes. She also served for many years as a volunteer in the Recovery Room at Abington Memorial Hospital. In 1955, she joined her husband as a member of Abington Presbyterian Church, and there she found many opportunities to help others. She started out working in the Church nursery during services and served as a deacon for many years. She was a member and leader of the Presbyterian Women’s Circles and was a faithful volunteer for the Aid for Friends program. In 1977, Bob left his previous employer and started his own company, AM Inc., designing and selling business forms. This provided an opportunity for Barbara to re-enter the work force as the President and Secretary of the company. They then joined Old York Road Country Club, ostensibly to supply opportunities for Bob to entertain customers. However, it soon became clear that the biggest benefit to joining the club was playing golf and making friends, both of which they fully enjoyed. Barbara served for many years on both the House Committee and the Decorating Committee and competed with the club’s bowling and bridge teams. Along with her friends Doris Edling and Eileen Rossbauer, Barbara planted many of the flowers which have adorned the course. The friends they made during their over 40 years at the club enriched their lives greatly. Barbara is remembered by all who knew her as a kind, generous, and thoughtful person. Her natural gift of hospitality was regularly shared. Dinner parties, gatherings after a round of golf, youth group activities, and the large annual Miller and Hamilton reunions were enhanced by her welcoming spirit and grand accomplishments in the kitchen. Family was all-important to Barbara, and she took a special pleasure in hosting, decorating and cooking for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The sense of humor noted by her high school friends never left her. Her quips, often mordant, entertained not only her family and friends, but also the health care workers who cared for her toward the end of her life. “Her positive outlook, concern and compassion for others, and friendliness made it a joy to be in her presence”, wrote a friend from church. She was preceded in death by her husband, and by their son, Rick. She is survived by her three sons, Robert L, Miller, Jr. (Kathy) of West Chester, PA, Wayne Miller of Maple Glen, PA, and David Rowland Miller (Susan) of Perrysburg, OH. She loved her five grandchildren and her “grandchildren-in-law”, Rebecca Miller and Eric Eschborn; Hannah Miller and Peter Travers; Joshua Miller and Carly Kalinkos, Nathan Rowland Miller, and Julianne Rowland Miller. Shortly before her death, Barbara became a great-grandmother with the birth of Edelia Jane Eschborn. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund of Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.



