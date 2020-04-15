|
|
Barbara S. Rowland, 87, a long-time resident of Abington, died April 12, 2020 at Normandy Farms Estates (NFE) in Blue Bell. She was the beloved wife of Baron Rowland for over 61 years. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Catharine Mundy and J. Ardell Shadle. She graduated from Frankford High School and the Peirce School of Business Administration where she was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She worked as Advertising Service Coordinator for Yale & Towne Manufacturing Company in Philadelphia. In 1958 she married her husband, a Philadelphia funeral director, and soon after moved to Abington where they opened a funeral home. She managed the office aspects of the business. In 2002, they sold the business and retired to Normandy Farms Estates. She was active in many civic and charitable endeavors, often serving as president or in other leadership roles. She was a 50 plus year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter L., the Abington Civic Club and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a 40 year member of Manufacturers’ Golf and Country Club. She was a member of Abington Presbyterian Church for 69 years where she was a ruling elder, serving on the Personnel Council for 14 years, the last three as chair. She was also a member of Presbyterian Women and the Come Double Club. She chaired a capital campaign that raised over $2.5MM to renovate the church’s Parish House. She served as Vice President of the Abington Township Public Library’s Board of Trustees and chaired two major fund-raising campaigns, raising $2.2MM for the complete renovation and automation of the library. Mrs. Rowland was an accomplished pianist, playing the piano in the annual NFE Christmas caroling program. She and her husband enjoyed attending Philadelphia Orchestra performances and travelling throughout the world. For 20 years, they spent the month of March in Palm Desert, California. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David B., Carol R. Diehl (Clyde) and Susan L. Rowland Miller (David) and four grandchildren, Andrew J. Diehl, Lauren E. Diehl, Nathan B. Rowland Miller and Julianne B. Rowland Miller. She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy L. Founds. A private burial will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial Fund of Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. Please visit the funeral home web site, periodically over the coming weeks, for information regarding a memorial service. www.helwegrowlandfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020