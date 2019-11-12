Home

Barbara G. Souders, 89, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Marlin Souders. Barbara was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 31, 1930 to the late Patrick and Anna Gallagher. Barbara was a devout Catholic and a very active member of St. Helena Church in Blue Bell. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Barbara is survived by three of her children: Spike Souders (Charlotte), Penny Mitchell (Richard), B.J. Souders (Garry Lentz); two sisters: Betty Flotte and Cele Olivieri; 5 grandchildren: Stephanie, Matthew, Tracey, Rich, Ryan. She was predeceased by her beloved son Brad Souders; 4 siblings: Mary, Nancy, Patsy and Buddy. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at her Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. A viewing will be from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at the Church. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park, Plymouth Meeting. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Barbara may be made to St. Helena Church at the above address.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 17, 2019
