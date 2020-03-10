|
|
Beatrice “Bea” Margaret (Yoder) Henning, 84, of Lansdale, PA; formerly of Harleysville, PA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Robert “Bob” C. Henning for 65 years whom she loved dearly. Bea was born in Hilltown Twp., Pennsylvania to the late Harold A. Yoder and the late Alice (Gahman) Yoder. She graduated from Deep Run Valley High School in Blooming Glen, class of 1953. Bea worked for the former Sparks Pharmaceutical Packaging in Harleysville and then for the former Lansdale Tube Company in Lansdale. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Bea was a former member of Grace Bible Church in Souderton where she served as the church pianist and accompanied a traveling gospel quartet, both from the age of 14 (she was playing the piano by ear at the age of 6). She later became a member of Faith Baptist Church where she was a piano accompanist for many years. During retirement, while wintering in Lady Lake, FL, Bea served as a church pianist at Tri-County Baptist Church. She later played the piano at Dock Woods Community Chapel for various services. Bea enjoyed traveling the US and abroad with her late husband. As they traveled, they gave out many gospel tracts, desiring that many might know the way of salvation. Bea enjoyed playing tennis, and in her later years, played golf with her husband. She was an avid reader and belonged to a neighborhood book club. Bea was a great cook and loved entertaining family, friends, and missionaries in her home. She also enjoyed gardening and going to the beach which included annual family trips to Ocean City, NJ. Bea was a hardworking, loyal, and caring woman who was a faithful prayer warrior. Her greatest desire was to serve the Lord who she accepted as her personal savior at the age of ten. Bea is survived by her three children, Debra Renee McCormick & husband, John of Taylors, SC, R. Carey Henning & wife, Lisa of Green Lane, PA, Andrea Lynn Thomas & husband, James of Greenville, SC; her nine grandchildren, J. Joseph “Joey” McCormick & wife, Megan of Simpsonville, SC, Rachel Amanda Cassel & husband, Rob of Perkasie, PA, Sharon “Shari” Elaine Garland & husband, Anthony of Albuquerque, NM, Julia Renee McCormick of Taylors, SC, Robert “Bobby” C. Henning II & wife, Jessica of Telford, PA, Justin Robert McCormick & wife, Hannah of Greenville, SC, Matthew James Thomas & wife, Allison of Simpsonville, SC, Janelle Lynn Thomas of Greenville, SC, Phillip Andrew Thomas & wife, Stephanie of Greenville, SC; her 11 great-grandchildren – Alexandria, Johnny, Carmondy, Rosamonde, Broderick, Carrington, Shastya, Aubri, Piper, Parker, & Reid; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Yoder of Souderton, PA; her niece, Kendra Luther & husband, Daniel of Harleysville, PA; her great-nephew, Andrew Daniel Luther of Harleysville, PA; and her great-niece, Audrey Lynn Luther. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Bruce Yoder. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Dock Woods Community Chapel, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, Pennsylvania 19446 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life & Faith Service at 3:00 pm. A private burial will take place at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: America’s Keswick, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 or Living Branches Foundation, Dock Woods/Dock Meadows Sharing Fund, 275 Dock Drive, Lansdale, PA 19446. Arrangements by: Anders-Detweiler Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 East Broad Street, Souderton, Pennsylvania 18964. To send online condolences to the family, visit www.andersfh.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020