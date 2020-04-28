Home

Bernard Hugh Coyle on April 25, 2020, age 93 yrs., of Springhouse Estates and formerly of Glenside. A member of the “greatest generation,” he served as a radio operator in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Beloved husband of the late Teresita (nee Cush). Loving father of Bernard H. Coyle Jr. (Mary), James J. Coyle (Cigdem), Thomas G. Coyle (Karen), Richard J. Coyle (Denise), Teresita M. Liebel (the late Andrew). Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Funeral Services Private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Luke the Evangelist Church 2316 Fairhill Ave. Glenside, PA 19038 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on May 3, 2020
