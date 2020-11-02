The beloved Betty Lou Yost of Ambler, Lower Gwynedd Township passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30th at the age of 82. Born on March 19, 1938 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Yaissle and raised in New Ringgold, Pennsylvania. Surviving are her children, Manon Yost (Barry Criss), Naples, FL, Sandra Yost (Donna Schaffer), Hatfield, PA, Mary Kaye Lagreca (Michael), Schwenksville, PA, Michelle Yost (Michael Boggs), Ambler, PA and Alex Yost, Ambler, PA. She was the loving Mom-Mom of Ashley Raiden (Sam), Brooke Morrissey (Michael), Anthony Lagreca (Jessica), Nathan Buchter (Jess), Kristin Curran (Greg), Ryan Buchter (Angela) and James Lagreca (Dana) and 12 great grandchildren. She was pre deceased by her brother, John P. Yaissle and sister, Jean Smith. A Lower Gwynedd Township resident since 1968, Betty Lou was an avid gardener and pet lover. Known in the local community as the Lower Gwynedd Township Real Estate Tax Collector for the last 31 years, she dedicated herself to her job and cherished the friendships that she made with the residents and neighbors who came into her office over the years. Additionally, she was a Committeewoman in Lower Gwynedd Township in the 1980’s. A memorial tree has been planted in her honor by the township in Penllyn Woods Park, and she will be acknowledged in the PA State House of Representatives for her service to the community. Funeral services and interment will be private. On-line memories and photos are available to the family and friends at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com
. Our family wants to thank The Community of Rock Hill nursing staff and Grandview Hospital Hospice for their professional and loving care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grandview Hospital Hospice, 700 Lawn Avenue, Sellersville, PA 18960. 215-453-4000