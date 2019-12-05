|
|
Beulah Rosenberry, 90, of Hatfield, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, December 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Franklin M. Rosenberry, Jr. Born in Souderton, PA, she was daughter of the late Paul G. and Maude (Smith) Swartley. She was employed as an administrative assistant for various local agenies. Mrs. Rosenberry was a member of Church of the Holy Spirit in Harleysville where she participated in the breakfast group. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, including the Journal of the American Medical Association and the National Geographic publications. In her earlier years, she was active in various church communities. A loving wife, mother, aunt, and great-aunt, she is survived by her son, William J. Rosenberry of Hatfield, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Noel Rosenberry (born on Christmas Day), and her six siblings: Miles Swartley, Russel S. Swartley, Heston S. Swartley, and infants: Everett, Buena, and Willard Swartley. Services and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019