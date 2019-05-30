|
Beverly Jane Kalkwarf passed away on May 27, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Dr. Leonard V. Kalkwarf; children, Deborah Ferguson (John), Cindy Kalkwarf (David Toms), and Scott Kalkwarf (Susan Presti); grandchildren, Felicia, Fiona, and Craig; and greatgranchildren, William, Sean, Corey, and Ryker. A memorial service was held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greenspring Village Church, 7410 Spring Village Drive, Springfield, VA. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.jeffersonfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 9, 2019