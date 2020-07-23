t's not too often that you get to work with a colleague that you can also call a friend. I was fortunate to have worked with Brian at TE and came to rely on his wisdom and practical "no nonsense" solutions to any situation. I viewed him as one of my mentors and could count on his wise counsel to guide me. As a person, Brian's wisdom extended beyond his work at TE. We always found time to connect with each other, especially to discuss our families. He was so proud of each of his kids and it certainly came through when he talked about their successes and achievements. Through each of them he is definitely leaving a legacy behind. My condolences and sympathies to Dina and the family. He will be deeply missed by all.

Brian Cain

Friend