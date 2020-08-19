Brian Kimber Connolly of Abington, PA, passed at age 44 on August 17, 2020. Brian was born on May 3, 1976, and grew up in Southwest Philadelphia, Yeadon, and Aston, PA. He graduated from Sun Valley High School in 1994, and then received his Bachelor of Art in Communication Studies from West Chester University in 1998. On September 24, 2005, Brian married his beloved wife Cheryl on the beach at Cape May Point, NJ. Together with their three puppies, Ciara, Nauti, and Zoey, they lived in Abington. Brian was a devoted husband, showering his wife with affection, travelling as often as possible, and celebrating each day - sometimes in his kilt! Brian was an avid outdoorsman, spending summers fishing and kayaking at the Jersey shore in The Villas and Cape May, NJ, and camping, biking, hunting, and hiking the remainder of the year. Brian was a member of the Elysburg Rod and Gun Club and shared his passion for the outdoors with the younger generation. Brian freely gave of himself, whether it was his time/labor, listening to a friend in need, or telling jokes until everyone is laughing. Brian was the biggest kid with a heart of pure gold; his energy and love of adventure were shared with everyone blessed to meet him. Brian is survived by his wife Cheryl (Zadroga), parents, Sarah (Raup) and Lloyd Noll, and James Connolly, Sr.; his brothers, James (Gulin) and Jeffrey (Michelle); his sister Sharon; his mother-in-law, Marie Zadroga; brother-in-law Michael (Heather) Zadroga; and six nieces and nephews, Alex, Aleyna, Ava, Ayden, Jimmy, and Rylie. In addition to his family, Brian will be greatly missed by his friends, godchildren, and many honorary nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date to be held after the pandemic so that all who know and love Brian may attend. In lieu of flowers, give the gift of life and become an organ donor: www.organdonor.gov