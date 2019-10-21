Home

Bruce L. Winslade of Ewing Township, NJ died on Saturday October 19, 2019 at his home. He was 61. Born in Bristol, PA, a son of Marjorie Lore Winslade and the late Cyril William Winslade, formerly of Lower Makefield Twp., PA, he has been a Ewing resident for the past 40 years. Bruce was an electrician and had worked in maintenance at Shady Brook Farm in Lower Makefield. He was graduated from Pennsbury High School, Class of 1977. He loved cars and Car Shows, and was the proud founder of the Yardley and Shady Brook Farm Car Shows. He was a member of the Newtown Reliance Company. Son of the late Cyril William Winslade and brother of the C. William (Bill) Winslade, Jr., and the late Joseph and Matthew Winslade, he is survived by his mother, Marjorie Lore Winslade; two brothers and three sisters-in-law, Jesse F. and Donna Winslade of Upper Makefield Twp., Daniel K. and Sherri Winslade of Yardley, PA, and Nancy Winslade of Lower Makefield Twp., and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11am Saturday October 26 at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Avenue (River Road), Yardley, PA, where friends may call from 10am. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lower Makefield.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
