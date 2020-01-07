|
|
Carolyn Ann Rasmussen (nee Miller) October 8, 1929 – January 4, 2020. Carolyn was born on a farm in the Vallonia community outside Oberlin, KS. She was the oldest of 4 children born to Carroll Vance and Letha Mae Miller (nee Van Vleet). She graduated in 1947 from Decatur County High School. She went on to graduate with a BA degree from Kansas State University in 1956. She was married to the late Dr. Chris Royce Rasmussen from 1952-1986 and had 4 children. She was a stay at home mother when the children were young. As the children got older, she worked part time jobs and eventually became the parish secretary for Christ’s Lutheran Church where she served for 21 years. Carolyn is survived by her children: Chris Paul (Jayne), Dr. Eric Peter, Carl Fredric (Susan), and Roald Mark (Cynthia); eight grandchildren: Kelsey (Kevin), Megan (Luke), Kyle, Timothy, Kevin, Evan, Haley, and Sarah; and her brothers Vaughn, Voyle (Janet) and Leon (Connie). A memorial service will be held in the auditorium of the Fort Washington Estates on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00am. 735 Susquehanna Road, Fort Washington, PA 19034. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Christ’s Lutheran Church, 700 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Oreland, PA 19075.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020