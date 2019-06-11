Home

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Carolynne Crisci

Carolynne Crisci Obituary
Carolynne M. Crisci, of Gwynedd Valley, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. C. A. Crisci, who died in 2014. Born in Philadelphia in 1930, she was a daughter of the late Raymond H. & Pauline M. McDowell. She was the sister of Raymond McDowell (MaryLee) and the late Shirley McDowell Skerrat (the late Joseph). Mrs. Crisci was an active Real Estate agent in the BucksMont area for over 40 years. She also was an avid golfer, who was very proud of her hole-in-one. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be missed. Surviving Carolynne are her daughters, Carol Ann Crisci, Esq., of East Norriton, Paula Crisci Van Horn (Alan), of Ambler, Dr. Kristin Lee Crisci (Dr. Barry Darocha), of Worcester; her grandchildren, Janine, Carrie, Brian; and her great grandchildren, Alyssa, TJ, Hannah, Haley, and Madelynn. Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on June 23, 2019
