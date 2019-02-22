|
|
Carroll Rockefeller (Rocky) Jarden, Jr., Retired Sales VP formerly of Jenkintown with residences in Willow Grove and Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2019. He served in the Navy during the end of World War II as a Petty Officer and later as a Commissioned Officer in the USNR. Mr. Jarden retired after 27 years from the Advance Transformer Co. (subsidiary of Philips Electronics) as the Vice President of Sales Southeast Region. He graduated from Jenkintown High School and earned a BS Degree from Lehigh University. He was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity and served as President in his senior year. Mr. Jarden was elected to the Jenkintown School Board in 1968 for a six year term. He also served on the Boards of Huntingdon Valley Country Club, Platinum Point Yacht Club and Marina South Shore Condominium Assoc., both of the latter two in Punta Gorda. He was a long time avid golfer and boater enjoying the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. Surviving are his wife of 67 years Miriam (nee Millership), daughters Carole J. Morganti (Al) and Joan M. Jarden, and granddaughter Taylor Morganti. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Thursday February 28th 11:00 AM at The Church of Our Savior 821 Homestead Rd. Jenkintown, PA where the family will receive guests from 10:00 am until Service time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Rocky can be made to Abington Police Athletic League (PAL), 1166 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001 would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements by FitzPatrick Funeral Home, Abington. www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Mar. 3, 2019