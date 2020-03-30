|
|
Carson L. Mort a resident of Audubon, PA passed away in King of Prussia, PA on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was 93. Born in Harrisburg, PA on November 13, 1926, he was a child of late Dewey L. and Margaret M. (Stevenson) Mort. After his service in the Army Air Force and receiving his degree in business he spent his working life as a sales representative for the construction news industry. When not working he enjoyed being involved in the local community. While living in Ambler he was on the school board for the Wissahickon School District, served on the zoning board and planning commission for the Borough of Ambler and was active in the Ambler Republican party. He was an active member of St. Johns Lutheran Church and involved in Scouting. He liked woodworking, enjoyed his time speaking with Toastmasters International and listening to and playing music. During retirement he liked to travel extensively and relaxed by playing in a billiard league at home. Carson is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sally (Markin) Mort, children Susan Mort Montgomery, (Wayne), Tom Mort (Donna) and Tami Sims (Michael), four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother Dewey Mort of Virginia. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by wife Rosalie and Sister Jane. A service for Carson will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carson’s honor to St. Andrews Lutheran Church 2725 Egypt Rd. Audubon PA 19403. Arrangements entrusted to Kirk and Nice, Inc. www.kirkandniceinc.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020