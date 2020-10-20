Dr. Catherine L. Madden, a longtime resident of Piscataway, NJ, passed away in Nazareth, PA on October 13, 2020 at age 76. She grew up in Holy Cross Parish, Mount Airy, PA and was the youngest daughter of the late Catherine and Patrick Madden and sister of the late Henry, Mary, Daniel, Edward, Thomas, and Kevin. She is survived by numerous long-time friends. Cathy took her strength and comfort foremost from her faith, her family, her friends, and her beloved pets. She enjoyed lunching with friends, gardening, reading, and swimming. She also treasured the simple joys of beef, bacon, potatoes, coffee, a good cookie, chocolate, and an occasional sip of bourbon. She held several degrees including a BA in Mathematics from D’Youville College, an MA in Mathematics from Villanova University, an MS in Computer Science from Lehigh University, and a PHD in Mathematics also from Lehigh University. She taught courses in Mathematics at Wagner High School in Philadelphia, Cedar Crest College, Moravian College, and Lehigh University. After receiving her PHD, she was employed for many years by Bell Labs and AT&T before retiring in 1999. Donations in her name may be sent to: Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart 14500 Bustleton Ave Congregational Advancement Office Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or made online at: https://www.greynun.org/
A Funeral Mass will be held on Oct 23 at 10AM at: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 140 E. Mt Airy Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19119. Followed by interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 3301 W. Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150