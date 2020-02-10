Home

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Cecilia Borda

Cecilia Borda Obituary
Cecilia Borda, 89, of Elkins Park, PA passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her residence. Cecilia was born in Bogota, Colombia on June 3, 1930. She attended nursing school in South America. Worked as a nurse in Caracas Venezuela prior to coming to the US. Cecilia was a LPN and worked at Rydal Park Nursing Home for many years. She then did private nurse’s aide work for residents of the Elkins Park House. She lived with the Hess family from 1968-1996 in Elkins Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Klein Life Montgomery County. Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 7763 Old York Rd. Elkins Park, PA 19027. Services entrusted to the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
