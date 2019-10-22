|
Charles V. Adamson, 88, of Telford, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. He was the beloved husband of Helen (Seltzer) Adamson for 65 years, having just marked their anniversary on September 11. Born on his great-grandmother’s farm in Rebel Hill, PA, he was a son of the late James Francis and Mabel (Wood) Adamson. Mr. Adamson was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He had been employed by Synthane-Taylor Corporation, a division of Alcoa Standard, working with fiber insulation. Since 1955, Charlie had also owned and operated a small farmette, raising chickens, geese, ducks, rabbits, and ponies. Charlie had enjoyed camping, bird watching, landscaping around the koi pond, and sitting on the deck watching Nature. Known affectionately as “Cheap Charlie” for his frugality, he carefully saved for all family vacations. A very trustworthy man, Charlie often went out of his way to aid strangers. However, his first priority was always his family, as proven by a favorite story of his driving to New Orleans to help one of his daughters whose car broke down during the gas crisis of the 1970’s. In addition to his wife, Mr. Adamson is survived by his children, David E. Adamson and his wife, Nenita, of Imperial Beach, CA, Cynthia E. Adamson, of Telford, and Linda M. Tadley and her husband, Michael, of Telford; three grandchildren, Michael Wyatt Tadley, of Telford, Amanda Tadley Hartnett, of Lansdale, and Maricel and her husband, Andy, of Salcedo, CA; three great-grandchildren, Melanie Hartnett, Hannah Hartnett, and Samantha Hartnett; a sister, Hope F. Miller, of Quakertown; and a daughter-in-law, Suzette Adamson, of Mechanicsburg. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Adamson, in 2014, and a brother, Donald Adamson. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16, in Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek, 171 Church Rd., Telford, PA 18969, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment with military honors will follow in Christ Reformed Church at Indian Creek Cemetery, Telford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Adamson’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersville www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
