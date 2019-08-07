|
Charles F. Houston, 101, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Ruth B. Houston for nearly 70 years. Charles was born in Philadelphia, PA, on March 23, 1918, to the late John L. and Eleanor (McCartney) Houston. He served his country with the U.S. Navy during World War II and received his master’s degree in administration from Temple University. Charles began working as an electrician and later was a teacher and administrator for the Philadelphia School District for 33 years. He was a member of the Temple University gymnastics team, coached gymnastics at Central High School and judged many competitions in the Montgomery County area. Charles also loved sailing, golf and woodworking. He is survived by his four children: Patti Keyser (Bruce), Donna Adams (Bill), Chip Houston (Marian), Chris Houston (Leslie); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by three siblings: Jack Houston, Helen Welsh and Berenice Furchtenicht. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral mass on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA, 19002. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Cheltenham.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019