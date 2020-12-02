Charles M. “Buck” Carson: December 8, 1919 – November 23, 2020 Buck Carson, 101 years old - and for anyone who would question that number, we’re considering this one a “gimme.” When Frank Sinatra sang about doing it his way he was really singing about Buck. If there is anyone on the face of this earth who lived life “his way” it was Buck. Buck, ironically, was born in 1919 in the middle of the Spanish Flu pandemic. He grew up in the Olney section of Philadelphia and graduated from Olney High School towards the end of the Great Depression. Shortly after the United States entered World War II, Buck was drafted into the Army and shipped off for Darwin, Australia. On March 13, 1942 he went to a dance in Brisbane sponsored for American GI’s and asked a young, blue eyed, raven-haired beauty for a dance. During that first dance, he asked her if her teeth were her own (having heard that all Australian girls had false teeth), then he asked her if she was Catholic. Getting an affirmative answer to both questions, he asked her if she would marry him! Mary said yes and the rest is history!!! After the war, Buck returned home, having corresponded with Mary for four years, and in 1946 his love arrived in the States and the two were married on January 4, 1947. Over the next eight years Buck and Mary had four children and in 1958 moved from Olney to Oreland. By that time Buck had established his own appliance repair business, Carson Service Company, which remained in existence until just a few years ago. While Buck was a conscientious and savvy business man, for him, fun was equally important. He shut down his business for two weeks every year to run his own adventures. For a week every winter he skied and hiked in the frigid wilds of Maine and one week every summer was spent hiking, swimming, cliff diving, log-walking, bridge jumping and canoeing lakes and rivers – mostly rivers with water, but some without! All of this with the patient support and companionship of his devoted wife, Mary, cajoling along their four, sometimes (often??) recalcitrant children! When daughter, Terry, and son, Tom, moved west to Colorado, winter adventures went West instead of North and were spent skiing in Vail, Breckenridge and Telluride. Once, when Mary was returning from a visit to her family in Australia and was flying into Vancouver, British Columbia, he awakened his children at three o’clock in the morning, dropped letters off at their schools that they would be out for a couple of weeks, stuffed them all in the family station wagon and drove straight through to Vancouver (Terry and Tom were both old enough to help with the driving – albeit Tom without a driver’s license) to surprise Mary when she landed in Vancouver. Then the family meandered back across the country stopping along the way to ski at Whistler Mountain, Sun Valley and Jackson Hole. Buck officially retired in 1982 and his son, Chris, took over Carson Service Company. In March, 1982 Buck and Mary packed up their Airstream, hitched it to their old Jeep truck and took off for Alaska. They went South first canoeing and swimming in the Okefenokee Swamp and the Suwannee River, visiting the daughter, Terry, and her husband, John, and their family in Florida and then off in a Northwesterly direction until they reached Alaska on August 14 th, 1982. The next month or so was spent biking (always on their tandem), hiking and canoeing their way through the Alaskan towns and wilderness. In his seventies, Buck completed in the Senior Olympic Games starting with the Montgomery County Games then the Pennsylvania Games and, finally, winning the Triathalon in the National Games in Syracuse, New York in 1991. Having ended his competing on a high note, Buck continued to ski, ride his bike and play tennis and golf until his late nineties. He was still playing golf at 99 years of age. Throughout his life, Buck maintained a close friendship with a group of men and women, most of them members of Sandy Run Country Club. These men and women were many years his junior but he taught them many things about living life to the fullest and, in return, they remained close companions in his later years bringing great friendship and joy to his life. He also truly enjoyed beating some of them at Pinochel. Buck was preceded in death by his beloved Mary, his son-in-law, John Siverly, his brother and best friend, Jack, his sisters, Marge Riley and Madeline Ward, sister-in-law, Tess Quinn and brothers-in-law, Jim and Tom Slyney, his nieces, Louise Ward and Roseann Carson Zenzer, and nephews, Bob Carson and Tom Ward. He is survived by his loving children, Terry Siverly, Tom Carson, Mary Tessman, Sheri Focki, Anne and Drew Coates and Chris and Bettie Carson, his grandchildren, Anne and Matt Roan, Matt and Erica Siverly, Elizabeth and Carl Carson-Jankowski, Sue and Patrick Crowley, Al and Chelsea Carson, Andrew Coates, Mary Kate Coates, Tess Coates, Anita and Brandon Eisenbarth and Carson Coates and his great-grandchildren, Katie and Will “Hurricane” Roan, Ayla, Jona and Sage Siverly, Mary, Matthias, Charlie, Felicity, Aberdeen and Cecilia Carson, Kaylee and Jake Carson, his nieces and nephews, Jean Smith, Margorie Stumpfrock, Chuck Riley, John Riley, Kate Lear, Pat Riley, Patty Butwin, John Carson, Marilyn Carson, Steve Carson, Jim Quinn and Tom Quinn and by his loving and devoted caregivers, Zulekha Thomas, Goldie Burke and Pauline Campbell. Also survived by many loving grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Due to the current health crisis there will be no in person celebration of Buck's life at this time. However, we will be hosting a virtual memorial in the very near future and we ask that anyone who would like to participate send their email address to – tomcarsonrocks@gmail.com. We would also appreciate any pictures or videos that you might want to share during the memorial. Tom will email you a link and password to join the memorial when the date is set. An in-person memorial and celebration of Buck's amazing life will be scheduled when conditions permit. In lieu of flowers, donations in Buck's name can be made to Unity Acres, P. O. Box 153, Orwell, NY 13426, Saint Jude's Research Hospital for Children or Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Road, Oreland, PA. 19075.