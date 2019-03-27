|
Charles C. Mull of Jenkintown, died suddenly on March 20, 2019. Son of Flora Razzi and Charles Mull both deceased. Survived by a brother, Samuel T. Mull, and sisters, Dolly Hepler, Bonnie Cuppy, Flora M. Taylor, and Penny Murphy; sons Shane Mull, and Christopher Mall, daughter Jessie Mull and two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Charlie will also be missed by his many friends who considered him family. Charlie was a long time resident of Jenkintown, having graduated from Jenkintown High School 1970. A retired public adjuster, an occupation where he was considered an expert especially in Fire damage investigation. Charlie, as he was called by all who knew him enjoyed fishing and visiting many lakes and sea shore sites in search of the “big catch”. As a member of the Loyal order of the Moose, he would visit many Moose and Veterans Clubs during his fishing trips, and was well known throughout northern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Veterans organization of your choice.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019