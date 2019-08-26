|
|
Charles John Rosner, age 71, of So Pasadena FL and Lansdale PA, passed away in St. Petersburg, FL on August 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of 36 years to Maryanne Rosner (nee Kronberger) and wonderful dad to his loving sons Stephen and Christopher. Also survived by his devoted ‘Mom’ Joyce Rosner and loving sister, Maryellen Diacovo (Emelio). He was predeceased by his father Charles A., sister Kathleen and his mother Catherine Bell. Great brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to many in the Rosner, Roese, Diacovo, Kronberger and Kenyeri families. He was retired after 30 years from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and went to Penn State University and Haverford Senior High School in Havertown (Class of 1966). He served in Vietnam and partied at the original Woodstock in 1969. An avid Philadelphia sports fan, he was thrilled to not only see the Phillies win the World Series in 2008 but the Eagles improbably win the SuperBowl in 2018. Friend to many in Pennsylvania, Florida and others scattered from New Jersey to Hawaii, Charly is remembered as a free spirit with a big heart, much laughter, some quirkiness, a sarcastic wit, and deep friendships, whether new or spanning 50 years. Family and friends are invited to a party to celebrate Charly’s life, remember him and laugh on Saturday August 31st starting at 3 PM at Fischer’s Park in the covered Bull Pen Pavilion (A). Stop in or stay. GPS location is 2225 Bustard Road, Lansdale, PA 19446. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charly’s memory to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave, Phila PA 19111 or online at www.fccc.edu would be appreciated. A permanent leaf will be inscribed with Charly’s name on the Tree of Life in the Fox Chase lobby.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019