Charles Henry Schrader, Jr. passed on April 7th, 2019. He was 78. Charles was an extremely loving husband and father who took these roles as his most precious jobs. Charles leaves behind his wife Jacqueline Palmer-Schrader and three adult children, Randall, David, and Meredith, as well as grandchildren. Charles was born in Roxborough and graduated from Roxborough High School. The son of a Philadelphia firefighter stationed in Roxborough, Charles loved Philadelphia and remained rooted to his beloved hometown where he held many memories and friendships. After his years as a corporate credit manager, Charles became an avid writer who found great joy in the written word. He was especially passionate to write about religion in urban communities and its power to help people overcome obstacles. He was a man of deep faith and gave freely of himself in service to others. Charles studied religion at Palmer Theological Seminary and volunteered at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, leading services for seniors at the Springfield Residence. Charles played many sports and could throw a major league-worthy pitch! Basketball was also a favorite pastime for Charles as he would never pass up a good game of HORSE and continued to shoot hoops well into his older years. He also coached a youth soccer team for his sons. He was outgoing and loved people and dogs. He always helped people in need. Charles had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making new friends with just about anyone! Charles served as a medic in the Army Reserve. Charles will be laid to rest at Leverington Cemetery in Roxborough and remembered by all the family and friends whose lives he touched.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 17, 2019