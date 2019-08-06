|
Dr. Charlotte A. Raffensperger, M.D., on August 3, 2019, of Spring House Estates, formerly of Ft. Washington, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Bruce W., M.D., mother of Nancy Aikins, Curt (Nancy), Neil (late), Tina and Linda Raffensperger and Kim Einhorn (Skip), numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Memorial Service Monday, August 12th, 2 P.M. at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd., Lower Gwynedd, PA. Visitation following the service at Spring House. Interment private.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019