Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Raffensperger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Charlotte Raffensperger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Charlotte Raffensperger Obituary
Dr. Charlotte A. Raffensperger, M.D., on August 3, 2019, of Spring House Estates, formerly of Ft. Washington, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Bruce W., M.D., mother of Nancy Aikins, Curt (Nancy), Neil (late), Tina and Linda Raffensperger and Kim Einhorn (Skip), numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren. Memorial Service Monday, August 12th, 2 P.M. at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd., Lower Gwynedd, PA. Visitation following the service at Spring House. Interment private.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.