Home

POWERED BY

Services
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Doney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Doney Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Doney Jr. Obituary
Clarence L. Doney, Jr. “Bill”, 86, of Glenside passed away on October 19, 2019. Husband of the late Helen L. (nee Leibrandt). Father of Clare L. Brown (Tim), Susan D. Leonard (Edward) and Ellen Funchion (John). Grandfather of T.J., Emma, Joe, Hanna, Siobhan, Rose, Seamus, Analese, John and Will. Brother of Irene Stallings and Mary Louise Garrison. Funeral Mass 11 AM Saturday at Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 10 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Serenity Hospice Care 3331 Street Road Suite 101 Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 or the Montgomery County SPCA 19 E Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 would be appreciated. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William R. May Funeral Home
Download Now