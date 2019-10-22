|
Clarence L. Doney, Jr. “Bill”, 86, of Glenside passed away on October 19, 2019. Husband of the late Helen L. (nee Leibrandt). Father of Clare L. Brown (Tim), Susan D. Leonard (Edward) and Ellen Funchion (John). Grandfather of T.J., Emma, Joe, Hanna, Siobhan, Rose, Seamus, Analese, John and Will. Brother of Irene Stallings and Mary Louise Garrison. Funeral Mass 11 AM Saturday at Church of St. Luke the Evangelist 2316 Fairhill Ave (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Saturday after 10 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Serenity Hospice Care 3331 Street Road Suite 101 Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 or the Montgomery County SPCA 19 E Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428 would be appreciated. Arrangements William R. May Funeral Home Glenside ~ North Wales (www.mayfuneralhome.com)
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Oct. 27, 2019