Clarence “Skip” Lance, December 28, Age 83. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Tradewell). Father of Barbara E. Freet (Paul), Beth O’Leary (Christopher) and the late Catherine Lance. Grandfather of Jessica Anne Freet. Also survived by Brother-in-Law Bill Tradewell (Sandra) as well as niece, Sara Tradewell and nephew Chris Tradewell (Emi). Skip was a dedicated community volunteer and was a member of the Germany Hill Civic Association and Incinerator Committee, acting as Chair and Co-Chair, and was instrumental in the closing of the Germany Hill Incinerator. He was also the Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee of the 21st Ward Community Council. In addition to coaching the Roxborough Eagle’s Girls Softball Team, he was on the school board of Roxborough High School. He was also the recipient of the Anderson-Little Company’s Chairman’s Volunteer Service Award, chosen out of field of 120 division winners for the National Award. Relatives and friends are invited to Call on Friday, January 3 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Koller Funeral Home, 6835 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Masonic Village of Lafayette Hill, 801 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Condolences may be shared at Kollerfuneralhome.com KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Jan. 8, 2020