Constance Howarth Obituary
Constance D. Howarth of Ambler, PA passed away on August 24, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born in Abington, PA daughter of the late Joseph P. O’Brien and Constance O’Brien and was wife of the late Horace L. Howarth Jr. for 49 years. Constance attended Cardinal Dougherty High School and Villanova University. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, Special Olympics, Girl Scouts of America and Boy Scouts of America. She is survived by her children Michael E. Howarth of Ambler, PA, Connie D. Howarth also of Ambler, PA and Jessica L. Gordon D.I.L. A memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony Padua church, 259 Forest Ave, Ambler PA on Friday August 30, 2019 at 10AM. Friends may call after 9AM at the church. In Lieu of flowers please donate to Special Olympics of S.E. PA. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 1, 2019
