Craig C. Ramsey, 67 of Seattle, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A native of Springfield Township, he earned a Ph.D. and M.S. in Biophysics from the Ohio State University and B.S. in both Chemistry and Biology from Purdue University. He held numerous patents for his work with semi conductor vision systems and was recognized for his contributions to the industry by ISHM, SMTA, and IPC for innovative ideas and products. He is survived by his wife Debra (Booth), son and daughter-in-law Nathan and Marta, siblings Matthew (Cindy), Henry (Judy), and Anne Campbell (Joe) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, PO Box 24385, Seattle, WA 98124-0385.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020