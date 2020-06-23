Dagny S. Wetherill, of Horsham, died peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Brittany Pointe Estates in Lansdale, PA. She was 90 years old. Born in Baltimore, MD, Dagny was the daughter of the late Ray Russell and Dagny (nee Hansen) Swigert. She was a self-described “wild child” who would escape her crib, bother her older sister, and delight in mischief with her best friend. She attended the Bryn Mawr School for girls in Baltimore and studied Art History at Wheaton College in Massachusetts. Dagny made lifelong friendships at school and enjoyed numerous reunions over the years. The Swigert family spent many happy summers in Cape May, NJ, where Dagny fell for a handsome football player who would become her husband, Rulon “Buddy” Wetherill. Later, she moved with her husband and children to the “Mousefield Farm” in Horsham, PA and she remained in the Horsham and Ambler area for most of her life. Dagny was daring, not afraid to confront trespassers on the farm, jump horses, or ride in the front seat of a bi-plane. She regretted never having learned to fly. Dagny enjoyed travelling and had fond memories of an African Safari to Tanzania, a class reunion in Donegal, Ireland, and trips to Italy. Much of Dagny’s time was spent caring for animals. Dogs, cats and horses were among her many pets. She worked at the Hickory Veterinary Hospital and volunteered her time at the Philadelphia Zoo, where she worked in the animal nursery, and eventually became the Head Docent. Dagny was preceded in death by her ex-husband Rulon Wetherill, Sr. She is the loving mother of Rulon “Rulie” Wetherill, Jr. and his wife Wendy of Trappe, PA and Dagny “Dee” Hyde and her husband James of New Rochelle, NY. She is the dear grandmother of Elizabeth Hyde and Jennifer Hyde. She is survived by her brother in law Morton Bullock (the late Elizabeth Swigert). The family will gather privately to honor Dagny’s life. Donations made to the North Shore Animal Rescue https://www.animalleague.org/ would be appreciated by the family. Tributes and photos may be shared at www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in Montgomery Newspapers from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.