Daniel A. Fitzgerald, Jr., died Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home in Ambler. He was 91 years of age. Born in CT, he was the son of the late Daniel A. Sr. and Kathleen (nee Coyle) Fitzgerald. Mr. Fitzgerald was preceded in death by his wife Regina D. (nee Dunn) Fitzgerald in 2016. He was a Principal and School Administrator in the Cheltenham School District starting in 1969 and retired in 1991. Dan started his education career as a teacher at Ambler High School. Mr. Fitzgerald was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Ambler, where he served on Pastoral Council, Grandfathers group, and many committees in service to the community. He is the devoted father of Kathleen E. FitzJefferies (Donnell) of Charlotte, NC, Tracy A. DiBiase (Vincent) of Denver, CO, Dana F. Nicolai (Louis) of Blue Bell, PA, Daniel Andrew FitzGerald (Kelly) of Ambler, Maura D. Fitzgerald of S. Burlington, VT, and Kevin A. Fitzgerald (Diane) of Worcester, PA. He is the loving Grandfather of 12. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:15 to 10:45 am at St. Anthony of Padua Church 259 Forest Ave. Ambler with Words of Remembrance at 10:45 and Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, with Rev. Msgr Stephen P. McHenry as Celebrant. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Ambler. For full obituary and memorial donation details, please go to www.UrbanFuneralHome.com