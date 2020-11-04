David E. Horner, age 84, a nearly 40-year resident of Ambler, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 17, 2020. David was born in Johnstown, PA to Ernest and Mary Horner. He grew up in Boswell, PA; was quarterback of the high school football team and a member of the wrestling team. He attended Franklin and Marshall College where he was a member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, serving as its President. He was the sixth member of his family to attend Franklin and Marshall and wrestled for the college all four years. David graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Dental School and the orthodontics program at Farleigh Dickinson University. He joined the Navy for two years, where he performed dentistry for service members on battleships and developed a strong distaste for curry. Afterwards, he was a teacher at Penn Dental School and established his orthodontics practice in Ambler. Dr. Horner practiced orthodontics in Ambler and Harleysville, for over 35 years. He was an active member of the Ambler Kiwanis Club for more than 50 years, serving as its president twice. He was also a member of the Philadelphia Seniors Golf Association and the Philadelphia Stomatological Society. In his retirement, he took up jewelry making. David loved skiing. He was often first in line for the lift for “first tracks” at Elk Mountain Ski Area and had a particular fondness for the ski resort Big Sky, Montana. David enjoyed traveling all over the world, but remained, at heart, rooted in western Pennsylvania. David came from a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins with whom he was close, including annual reunions at Looney Lake in Boswell, PA. David was an avid learner throughout his life, a believer in independent thought, and a lover of freedom. A loyal friend, he was also a loving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in sporting events and other activities. David is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Jo-Ann, his daughters Beth H. Farquharson (Mike) and Amy Horner Hanley (Adrian), and four grandchildren. Private services will be held and interment will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
or American Heart Association https://www.heart.org
. Please visit https://www.shaeffmyers.com
to share your condolences with the family. Arrangements by Shaeff-Myers Funeral Home, Ambler.