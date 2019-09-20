|
|
Dawn A. Pettine (nee Davidson) passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd surrounded by her loving family. Dawn was a 1970 graduate of North Penn High School. She was a long time employee of Lulu Country Club before joining Pine Run Alternative Health Care where she worked for over 25 years as the office manager. Dawn is survived by her husband John Sinnott; her daughter Adrienne Nicotera and husband Paul; her granddaughter Victoria Nicotera and bonus grandchildren Salvatore & Alexis Nicotera; her mother Elizabeth Davidson; her sister Barbara Phillips and husband Pete; her faithful companion Zoe and countless extended family & friends. She was predeceased by her father Leroy “Tim” Davidson. Services and a reception will be held at 1pm Saturday, September 21st at St Thomas Episcopal Church, Bethlehem Pk & Camp Hill Rd, Fort Washington, PA. The Reverend Paul Briggs will officiate. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Dawn’s memory. http://support.bestfriends.org/goto/DawnPettineMemorial
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019