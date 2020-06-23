Dennis Jay Kolumber, Jr., age 47, of Harleysville, PA passed away June 17 after an accident that occurred at the family’s lake house in Greentown, PA. Graduating from Whitehall High School (‘90) and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania (‘94), Dennis was finishing his 22nd year with Ryan, LLC. He and his family have lived in Highland Village, Texas, Venetia, PA, and settled in Harleysville in 2009. During his time in Harleysville, Dennis was an active leader in Scout Pack & Troop 91, a coach in the Harleysville Baseball program, a member of the Indian Valley Soap Box Association, and supporter of the Souderton Area School District. Dennis is survived by his loving wife and three sons, Angela, Devon, Luke, and Carson; Parents, Dennis Kolumber Sr. (Wife Linda), and Marie Kolumber; and sister, Michelle Kolumber. He is also survived by family members Curtis Little, Francis Miller, Raymond Little, Tonya Callahan, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis had many caring family members, friends, and coworkers that are mourning the loss of him and his astonishing inspiration to those around him. Visiting hours will be held June 26th 8:30-10:30 A.M. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, followed by mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dennis Jay Kolumber, Jr. Memorial Fund, which will continue Dennis’s legacy of supporting community organizations. For more information, please email dennisjkjmemorial@gmail.com Corpus Christi Catholic Church 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446



