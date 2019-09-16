Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dino Mazzotta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dino Mazzotta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dino Mazzotta Obituary
Dino Mazzotta, 80, of North Wales and Ocean City, New Jersey passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 followed by a Mass at Saint Jude Church 321 West Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914. Dino was a resident of Spring House Estates of Lower Gwynedd, PA. He is survived by his wife, Margo and children, Dean Mazzotta and Terri Hynes (Tom) along with his grandchildren Jaime, Morgan and Braden Hynes. Dino graduated from Temple University in 1961. His career was in journalism specializing in Business Development. After graduation, he honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. Dino loved spending time at his home in Ocean City with his family and friends, dining at local Italian restaurants and spending time with his dog, Holly. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Dino’s name to: Sisters of Mercy 515 Montgomery Avenue Merion Station, PA 19006 Website: https://2611.thankyou4caring.org
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.