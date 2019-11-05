Home

POWERED BY

Services
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Domingo Rovescala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domingo Carlos Rovescala

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domingo Carlos Rovescala Obituary
Domingo Carlos Rovescala, 78, of Ambler, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Buenos Aries, Argentina, he was the son of the late Angelo & Serafina (Campinia) Rovescala. Carlos enjoyed life and being with his family and friends. He loved to help people and would do any favor that someone would ask. He was also employed at Selas Corp. in Dresher, and was a parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church, Ambler. Carlos is survived by his daughters, Serafina Eleni Rovescala and Angela Joanna DeSimone; father-in-law to Fernando DeSimone; and grandfather of Elisa DeSimone. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, November 7 after 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Forest Avenue, Ambler, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domingo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -