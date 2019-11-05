|
|
Domingo Carlos Rovescala, 78, of Ambler, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Buenos Aries, Argentina, he was the son of the late Angelo & Serafina (Campinia) Rovescala. Carlos enjoyed life and being with his family and friends. He loved to help people and would do any favor that someone would ask. He was also employed at Selas Corp. in Dresher, and was a parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church, Ambler. Carlos is survived by his daughters, Serafina Eleni Rovescala and Angela Joanna DeSimone; father-in-law to Fernando DeSimone; and grandfather of Elisa DeSimone. Relatives and friends will be received Thursday, November 7 after 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Forest Avenue, Ambler, where his Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately. Arrangements are entrusted to the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.
Published in Montgomery Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019